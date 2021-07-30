Sterling Gains 0.51% to $1.3901 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3901 dollars per British pound (0.7194 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound gained 0.51% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 months

--This week the British pound gained 1.11% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today the British pound lost 0.43% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 6.54% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.20% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 9.23% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 6.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.73% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1735ET