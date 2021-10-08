Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.52% to $1.3617 -- Data Talk

10/08/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3617 dollars per British pound (0.7344 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.52% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Snaps a four week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.23% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Off 8.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.19% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.52% from its 52-week low of 1.2905 hit Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

--Rose 4.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.06% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.35% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1737ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:49pTesla speeds the EV industry's South by Southwest drive
RE
10:49pTesla speeds the EV industry's South by Southwest drive
RE
10:49pGlobal sugar market grateful for India supply, once viewed as a threat
RE
10:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 88.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:38pEuro Lost 0.15% to $1.1577 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:38pSterling Gains 0.52% to $1.3617 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:38pDollar Gains 1.05% to 112.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
10:37pWhite House weighs broader oversight of cryptocurrency market
RE
10:34pDogecoin Lost 0.90% to $0.243 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10:34pEthereum Lost 1.91% to $3554.29 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1School hiring decline, worker shortages curb U.S. job growth in Septemb..
2Cognizant : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
3Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising com..
4ARCELORMITTAL : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
5Bayer : Corteva faces slow start as it takes aim at Bayer's Brazil soy ..

HOT NEWS