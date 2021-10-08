Sterling Gains 0.52% to $1.3617 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3617 dollars per British pound (0.7344 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.52% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Snaps a four week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.23% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Off 8.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.19% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.52% from its 52-week low of 1.2905 hit Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

--Rose 4.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.06% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.35% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1737ET