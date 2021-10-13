Sterling Gains 0.52% to $1.3659 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3659 dollars per British pound (0.7321 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.52% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up seven of the past 10 sessions
--Off 8.17% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
--Off 3.90% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 5.84% from its 52-week low of 1.2905 hit Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
--Rose 4.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.37% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.04% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-13-21 1733ET