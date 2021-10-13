Log in
Sterling Gains 0.52% to $1.3659 -- Data Talk

10/13/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3659 dollars per British pound (0.7321 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.52% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 8.17% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 3.90% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.84% from its 52-week low of 1.2905 hit Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

--Rose 4.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.37% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-21 1733ET

