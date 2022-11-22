Advanced search
Sterling Gains 0.53% to $1.1887 -- Data Talk

11/22/2022 | 05:38pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.1887 dollars per British pound (0.8413 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.53% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Up nine of the past 13 sessions

--Off 20.08% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 13.26% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.22% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.14% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.13% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.20% 0.55775 Delayed Quote.4.83%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.52% 1.18861 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.05% 0.629232 Delayed Quote.7.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.55% 0.74761 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.04% 0.86665 Delayed Quote.3.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.58% 1.03032 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.59% 0.010295 Delayed Quote.3.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012238 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.85% 0.61472 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.52% 0.84139 Delayed Quote.13.84%
