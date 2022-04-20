Sterling Gains 0.53% to $1.3067 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3067 dollars per British pound (0.7653 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.53% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 12.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.06% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.53% from its 52-week low of 1.2998 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Down 6.21% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.58% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.41% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

