British pound/dollar: 1.2633 dollars per British pound (0.7916 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.54% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 1.76% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, April 7, 2023

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.33% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 15.07% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Off 0.16% from its 52-week high of 1.2653 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up 18.20% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 4.42% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1738ET