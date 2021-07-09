Sterling Gains 0.54% to $1.3904 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3904 dollars per British pound (0.7192 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.54% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.84% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 6.52% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Off 2.17% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 10.76% from its 52-week low of 1.2553 hit Monday, July 13, 2020

--Rose 10.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.53% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.75% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

