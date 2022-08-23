Sterling Gains 0.57% to $1.1835 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1835 dollars per British pound (0.8450 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.57% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Off 20.43% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 14.60% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 0.57% from its 52-week low of 1.1768 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Down 13.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.83% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.51% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-23-22 1735ET