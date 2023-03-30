British pound/dollar: 1.2386 dollars per British pound (0.8074 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.57% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023
--Up eight of the past 11 sessions
--Off 16.73% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023
--Off 5.76% from its 52-week high of 1.3143 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022
--Up 15.89% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 5.76% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.02% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.38% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-30-23 1736ET