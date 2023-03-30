British pound/dollar: 1.2386 dollars per British pound (0.8074 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.57% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 16.73% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Off 5.76% from its 52-week high of 1.3143 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Up 15.89% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.76% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.38% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1736ET