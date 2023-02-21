Sterling Gains 0.58% to $1.2111 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2111 dollars per British pound (0.8257 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.58% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 18.58% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
--Off 10.86% from its 52-week high of 1.3586 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
--Up 13.31% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 10.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.67% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.11% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-21-23 1737ET