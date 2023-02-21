Sterling Gains 0.58% to $1.2111 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2111 dollars per British pound (0.8257 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 18.58% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 10.86% from its 52-week high of 1.3586 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

--Up 13.31% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.67% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.11% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1737ET