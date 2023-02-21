Advanced search
Sterling Gains 0.58% to $1.2111 -- Data Talk

02/21/2023 | 05:38pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2111 dollars per British pound (0.8257 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 18.58% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 10.86% from its 52-week high of 1.3586 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

--Up 13.31% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.67% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.11% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -1.29% 0.56616 Delayed Quote.1.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.62% 1.2113 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -1.21% 0.609942 Delayed Quote.1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.59% 0.73872 Delayed Quote.0.42%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.92% 0.879 Delayed Quote.0.34%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.30% 1.06497 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.77% 0.00997 Delayed Quote.0.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012075 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.61% 0.62188 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.62% 0.825573 Delayed Quote.0.55%
HOT NEWS