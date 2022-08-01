Sterling Gains 0.58% to $1.2251 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2251 dollars per British pound (0.8163 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.83% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, June 20, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 30, 2022 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--Off 17.63% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 12.04% from its 52-week high of 1.3928 hit Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Up 3.60% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.78% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.44% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1735ET