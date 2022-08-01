Log in
Sterling Gains 0.58% to $1.2251 -- Data Talk

08/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2251 dollars per British pound (0.8163 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.83% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, June 20, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 30, 2022 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--Off 17.63% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 12.04% from its 52-week high of 1.3928 hit Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Up 3.60% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.78% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.44% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.19% 0.5728 Delayed Quote.6.92%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.70% 1.22502 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.82% 0.635975 Delayed Quote.9.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.7785 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.23% 0.83717 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.47% 1.02573 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.14% 0.010337 Delayed Quote.4.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.47% 0.012664 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.88% 0.6332 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.70% 0.816287 Delayed Quote.11.13%
