Sterling Gains 0.58% to $1.2251 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2251 dollars per British pound (0.8163 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.58% vs. the dollar
--Up for four straight sessions
--Up 1.83% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, June 20, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 30, 2022 when the market rose for four straight sessions
--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions
--Off 17.63% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 27, 2022
--Off 12.04% from its 52-week high of 1.3928 hit Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021
--Up 3.60% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 11.78% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.44% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-01-22 1735ET