Sterling Gains 0.58% to $1.3883 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3883 dollars per British pound (0.7203 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, May 14, 2021

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today the British pound lost 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.57% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 6.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 2.32% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 12.88% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 12.54% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.32% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

06-25-21 1736ET