Sterling Gains 0.61% to $1.2404 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2404 dollars per British pound (0.8062 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.61% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up seven of the past 10 sessions
--Off 16.61% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
--Off 8.89% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
--Up 16.06% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 7.88% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.53% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.53% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-25-23 1739ET