Sterling Gains 0.62% to $1.3677 -- Data Talk

01/14/2022 | 05:33pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3677 dollars per British pound (0.7312 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 0.62% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 3.33% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 28, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 8.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.77% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.57% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Rose 0.68% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.10% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.10% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.81% 0.5265 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.3673 Delayed Quote.1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.08% 0.58251 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.38% 0.796 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.08% 0.83475 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.36% 1.1414 Delayed Quote.0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.04% 0.009863 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.013486 Delayed Quote.0.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.91% 0.67969 Delayed Quote.0.12%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.29% 0.731368 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
