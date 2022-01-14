Sterling Gains 0.62% to $1.3677 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3677 dollars per British pound (0.7312 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.62% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 3.33% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 28, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 8.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.77% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.57% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Rose 0.68% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.10% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.10% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

