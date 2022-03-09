Log in
Sterling Gains 0.63% to $1.3185 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 05:34pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3185 dollars per British pound (0.7584 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.63% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 11.36% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.23% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.63% from its 52-week low of 1.3102 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 5.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.71% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.54% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.02% 0.5548 Delayed Quote.4.23%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.63% 1.3183 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.01% 0.592322 Delayed Quote.1.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.58% 0.7801 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.90% 0.83911 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.56% 1.1068 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.02% 0.009934 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.66% 0.013097 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.49% 0.68345 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.60% 0.758864 Delayed Quote.3.18%
