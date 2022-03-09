Sterling Gains 0.63% to $1.3185 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3185 dollars per British pound (0.7584 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.63% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 11.36% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.23% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.63% from its 52-week low of 1.3102 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 5.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.71% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.54% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

