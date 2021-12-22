Log in
Sterling Gains 0.63% to $1.3352 -- Data Talk

12/22/2021 | 05:34pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3352 dollars per British pound (0.7490 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.63% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.10% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 10.23% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

--Off 6.06% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.11% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 1.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.38% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.29% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.20% 0.53957 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.62% 1.33501 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.02% 0.583356 Delayed Quote.1.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.60% 0.7783 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.32% 0.84798 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.31% 1.13226 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.49% 0.00992 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.01325 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.72% 0.68089 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.62% 0.749008 Delayed Quote.3.52%
