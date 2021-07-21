Log in
Sterling Gains 0.63% to $1.3716 -- Data Talk

07/21/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3716 dollars per British pound (0.7291 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.63% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, July 9, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 7.79% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.50% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.78% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 7.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.83% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-21 1732ET

