Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.66% to $1.1588 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1588 dollars per British pound (0.8630 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 0.66% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.73% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 22.09% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 16.28% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 0.73% from its 52-week low of 1.1504 hit Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Down 16.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.28% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.34% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.49% 0.5899 Delayed Quote.9.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.59% 1.15876 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.17% 0.662489 Delayed Quote.13.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.7672 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.29% 0.86636 Delayed Quote.3.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.0039 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.61% 0.010836 Delayed Quote.9.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012555 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.61017 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.59% 0.862991 Delayed Quote.17.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pU.S. agencies sign agreement on space mishap investigations
RE
05:43pMusk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger
RE
05:40pFormer Hollywood executive gets 6 years prison for defrauding BlackRock fund
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% This Week to 100.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.90% to $1.0047 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.66% to $1.1588 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.70% to 142.58 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 4.17% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 4.61% to $1720.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBitcoin Gained 9.88% to $21284.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
3FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
4BoE to press on with rate hikes even as inflation forecasts fall
5U.S. diesel stocks critically low after failing to recover over summer:..

HOT NEWS