Sterling Gains 0.66% to $1.1588 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1588 dollars per British pound (0.8630 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.66% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.73% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 22.09% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 16.28% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 0.73% from its 52-week low of 1.1504 hit Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Down 16.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.28% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.34% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

09-09-22 1737ET