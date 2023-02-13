Sterling Gains 0.67% to $1.2141 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2141 dollars per British pound (0.8237 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.67% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 18.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 10.83% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 13.59% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.25% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.43% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.36% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

