British pound/dollar: 1.2417 dollars per British pound (0.8053 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.67% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023
--Up nine of the past 13 sessions
--Off 16.52% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
--Off 5.34% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022
--Up 16.18% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 5.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.64% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-03-23 1737ET