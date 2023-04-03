British pound/dollar: 1.2417 dollars per British pound (0.8053 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.67% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Up nine of the past 13 sessions

--Off 16.52% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 5.34% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Up 16.18% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.64% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1737ET