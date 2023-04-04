British pound/dollar: 1.2500 dollars per British pound (0.8000 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.67% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.35% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023
--Up 10 of the past 14 sessions
--Off 15.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 8, 2022
--Off 4.70% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022
--Up 16.95% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 4.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 3.32% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-04-23 1741ET