British pound/dollar: 1.2500 dollars per British pound (0.8000 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.67% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.35% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Up 10 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 15.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 4.70% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Up 16.95% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 3.32% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1741ET