British pound/dollar: 1.1924 dollars per British pound (0.8386 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.68% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.84% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 19.83% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 10.09% from its 52-week high of 1.3262 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 11.56% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.44% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1736ET