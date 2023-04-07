British pound/dollar: 1.2419 dollars per British pound (0.8052 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.69% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 3.20% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.65% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 16.51% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.32% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Up 16.20% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.65% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

