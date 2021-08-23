Sterling Gains 0.70% to $1.3722 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3722 dollars per British pound (0.7288 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.70% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, July 9, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 7.75% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.45% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.83% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 5.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.29% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.42% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

