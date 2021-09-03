Sterling Gains 0.70% to $1.3858 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3858 dollars per British pound (0.7216 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.70% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.70% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, May 14, 2021

--Today the British pound gained 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.74% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Off 6.83% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 2.50% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.90% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 4.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.41% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1744ET