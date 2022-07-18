Sterling Gains 0.72% to $1.1953 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1953 dollars per British pound (0.8366 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.72% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.08% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Off 19.64% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 8, 2022
--Off 14.38% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 1.08% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 12.60% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.85% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.64% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
