Sterling Gains 0.73% to $1.2054 -- Data Talk

01/04/2023 | 05:35pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2054 dollars per British pound (0.8296 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.73% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 18.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.04% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.78% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.08% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.36% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.78% 0.565 Delayed Quote.0.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.76% 1.20565 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.71% 0.615373 Delayed Quote.0.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.37% 0.74155 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.20% 0.87932 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.59% 1.06047 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.67% 0.010032 Delayed Quote.0.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012097 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.73% 0.62899 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.74% 0.829339 Delayed Quote.0.27%
