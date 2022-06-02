Log in
Sterling Gains 0.73% to $1.2578 -- Data Talk

06/02/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2578 dollars per British pound (0.7950 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.73% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up 11 of the past 15 sessions

--Off 15.44% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.28% from its 52-week high of 1.4177 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.09% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 10.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.02% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-22 1739ET

