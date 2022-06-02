Sterling Gains 0.73% to $1.2578 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2578 dollars per British pound (0.7950 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.73% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up 11 of the past 15 sessions
--Off 15.44% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 11.28% from its 52-week high of 1.4177 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 3.09% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 10.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.02% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
06-02-22