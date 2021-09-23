Log in
Sterling Gains 0.74% to $1.3719 -- Data Talk

09/23/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3719 dollars per British pound (0.7289 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.74% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, July 9, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.77% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.48% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.65% from its 52-week low of 1.2744 hit Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

--Rose 7.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.27% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-21 1733ET

