Sterling Gains 0.75% to $1.2287 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2287 dollars per British pound (0.8139 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.75% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 17.39% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 9.75% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 14.96% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.63% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.56% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.56% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

01-17-23 1734ET