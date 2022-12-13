Sterling Gains 0.75% to $1.2365 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2365 dollars per British pound (0.8087 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.75% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 1.94% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 16.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 9.77% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 15.69% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 6.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.55% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1735ET