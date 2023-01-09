Sterling Gains 0.76% to $1.2185 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2185 dollars per British pound (0.8207 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.76% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.30% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 18.08% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Off 11.08% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 14.01% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.25% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.72% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.72% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1738ET