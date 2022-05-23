Sterling Gains 0.76% to $1.2588 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2588 dollars per British pound (0.7944 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.76% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.98% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Off 15.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 11.43% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.17% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.08% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.10% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 6.95% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

