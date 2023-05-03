British pound/dollar: 1.2566 dollars per British pound (0.7958 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.79% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 15.52% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 0.69% from its 52-week high of 1.2653 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up 17.57% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 0.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 3.87% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1736ET