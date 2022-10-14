Sterling Gains 0.81% to $1.1183 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1183 dollars per British pound (0.8942 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.81% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the British pound lost 1.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 24.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 19.11% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 4.63% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.13% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.33% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1745ET