Sterling Gains 0.82% to $1.2024 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2024 dollars per British pound (0.8317 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.82% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 19.16% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 13.87% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.82% from its 52-week low of 1.1926 hit Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down 12.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.12% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

07-07-22 1738ET