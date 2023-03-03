British pound/dollar: 1.2043 dollars per British pound (0.8304 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound gained 0.85% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
--Snaps a two-week losing streak
--Today the British pound gained 0.80% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 19.03% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 9.19% from its 52-week high of 1.3262 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022
--Up 12.68% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 9.01% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.45% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-03-23 1738ET