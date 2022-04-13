Sterling Gains 0.88% to $1.3117 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3117 dollars per British pound (0.7624 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.88% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 11.81% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Off 7.71% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.89% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 4.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.20% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

