Sterling Gains 0.88% to $1.3117 -- Data Talk

04/13/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3117 dollars per British pound (0.7624 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.88% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 11.81% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Off 7.71% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.89% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 4.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.20% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.04% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.92% 0.56785 Delayed Quote.6.19%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.91% 1.3116 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.32% 0.606719 Delayed Quote.3.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.60% 0.79564 Delayed Quote.0.01%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.30% 0.83014 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.58% 1.08895 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.95% 0.010018 Delayed Quote.2.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.01314 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.91% 0.6795 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.89% 0.762369 Delayed Quote.3.89%
