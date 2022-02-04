Sterling Gains 0.89% to $1.3528 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3528 dollars per British pound (0.7392 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.89% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.51% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 9.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021

--Down 1.51% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.08% from its 2022 low of 1.3383 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1734ET