Sterling Gains 0.89% to $1.3528 -- Data Talk

02/04/2022 | 05:35pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3528 dollars per British pound (0.7392 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 0.89% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.51% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 9.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021

--Down 1.51% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.08% from its 2022 low of 1.3383 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.50% 0.5225 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.51% 1.3528 Delayed Quote.0.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.18% 0.578952 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.74% 0.7827 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.60% 0.84606 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.1446 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.51% 0.009903 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.013398 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.75% 0.66138 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.52% 0.739208 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
