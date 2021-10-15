Sterling Gains 0.95% to $1.3747 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3747 dollars per British pound (0.7274 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.95% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.48% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Today the British pound gained 0.53% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.17% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 sessions

--Off 7.58% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

--Off 3.28% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 6.43% from its 52-week low of 1.2916 hit Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

--Rose 6.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.03% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

