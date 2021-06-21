Sterling Gains 0.96% to $1.3935 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3935 dollars per British pound (0.7176 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.96% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, May 10, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 6.31% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 1.96% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 13.30% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 11.74% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.96% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.98% vs the dollar

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

