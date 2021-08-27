Sterling Gains 0.98% to $1.3761 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3761 dollars per British pound (0.7267 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound gained 0.98% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, July 30, 2021
--Snaps a three week losing streak
--Today the British pound gained 0.45% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Off 7.48% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 3.18% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 8.13% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
--Rose 3.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.01% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.70% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
08-27-21 1735ET