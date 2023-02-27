Sterling Gains 1.03% to $1.2065 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2065 dollars per British pound (0.8288 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 1.03% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 18.89% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 10.06% from its 52-week high of 1.3415 hit Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Up 12.88% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.05% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

