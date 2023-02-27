Advanced search
Sterling Gains 1.03% to $1.2065 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 05:39pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2065 dollars per British pound (0.8288 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.03% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 18.89% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 10.06% from its 52-week high of 1.3415 hit Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Up 12.88% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.05% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.27% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.89% 0.5581 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.97% 1.20655 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.79% 0.61059 Delayed Quote.0.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.73666 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.44% 0.87929 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.53% 1.0609 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.55% 0.010038 Delayed Quote.1.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.31% 0.012103 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.6162 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.96% 0.828844 Delayed Quote.1.31%
