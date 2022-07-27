Log in
News: Latest News
Sterling Gains 1.04% to $1.2156 -- Data Talk

07/27/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2156 dollars per British pound (0.8226 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.04% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 18.27% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 12.93% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 2.80% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.57% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.18% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.14% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1740ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.40% 0.57488 Delayed Quote.7.51%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.01% 1.21567 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.60% 0.641556 Delayed Quote.10.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.7797 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.30% 0.83906 Delayed Quote.0.93%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.73% 1.02001 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.98% 0.010303 Delayed Quote.4.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012524 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.35% 0.62627 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.00% 0.822538 Delayed Quote.12.24%
