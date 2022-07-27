Sterling Gains 1.04% to $1.2156 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2156 dollars per British pound (0.8226 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 1.04% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 18.27% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 12.93% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 2.80% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.57% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.18% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.14% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1740ET