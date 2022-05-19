Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy

Sterling Gains 1.05% to $1.2473 -- Data Talk

05/19/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2473 dollars per British pound (0.8017 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.05% vs. the dollar

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 16.14% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.24% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.23% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.09% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.80% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1736ET

