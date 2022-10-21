Sterling Gains 1.08% to $1.1304 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1304 dollars per British pound (0.8846 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 1.08% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.90% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.58% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.77% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Off 24.00% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 18.05% from its 52-week high of 1.3793 hit Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

--Up 5.76% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 17.84% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.22% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.44% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

