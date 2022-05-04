Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Sterling Gains 1.08% to $1.2635 -- Data Talk

05/04/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2635 dollars per British pound (0.7915 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 1.08% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.13% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 15.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 11.10% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.42% from its 52-week low of 1.2458 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 9.16% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 6.60% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1741ET

