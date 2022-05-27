Sterling Gains 1.11% to $1.2632 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2632 dollars per British pound (0.7916 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 1.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 3.00% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, July 31, 2020

--Today the British pound gained 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.79% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 15.07% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 11.12% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.53% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 10.98% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.45% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 6.62% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1739ET