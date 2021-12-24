Sterling Gains 1.14% to $1.3387 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3387 dollars per British pound (0.7470 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound gained 1.14% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today the British pound lost 0.18% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 10.00% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 5.81% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 1.38% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Down 1.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.65% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.03% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
