Sterling Gains 1.14% to $1.3387 -- Data Talk

12/24/2021 | 05:41pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3387 dollars per British pound (0.7470 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 1.14% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 10.00% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.81% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.38% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 1.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.65% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.03% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.01% 0.5392 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.3385 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.23% 0.583104 Delayed Quote.1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.78 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.12% 0.8455 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.1317 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.29% 0.009957 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013328 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.11% 0.6814 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.13% 0.747105 Delayed Quote.2.42%
HOT NEWS