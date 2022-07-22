Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Sterling Gains 1.16% to $1.2006 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 10:43pm BST
British pound/dollar: 1.2006 dollars per British pound (0.8329 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 1.16% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.23% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 19.28% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 14.00% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.53% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.67% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.41% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.25% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.02% 0.5765 Delayed Quote.7.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.2002 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.36% 0.645007 Delayed Quote.10.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.28% 0.7736 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.15% 0.85069 Delayed Quote.1.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 1.021 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.02% 0.010439 Delayed Quote.5.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012528 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.14% 0.6252 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.06% 0.833194 Delayed Quote.13.03%
