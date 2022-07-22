Sterling Gains 1.16% to $1.2006 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2006 dollars per British pound (0.8329 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 1.16% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.23% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 19.28% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 14.00% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.53% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.67% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.41% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.25% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1742ET